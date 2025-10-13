Seahawks fans sick of Kenneth Walker-Zach Charbonnet split at running back
Going into the 2025 NFL Season, fans of the Seattle Seahawks were looking forward to the dual usage of the tandem between running back Keneneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. Six games into the season, it looks like many fans are giving up their idea of a powerful rushing offense with both players and only want Walker running the ball.
In Week 6's 20-12 road win at the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Seahawks rushed for 60 yards on 26 carries. Walker and Charbonnet were the only two rushers, outside of quarterback Sam Darnold's four rushes for two yards. Walker rushed for 34 yards on 10 carries while Charbonnet rushed for 24 yards on 12 carries.
It is clear that Walker has found a little bit more of an edge now that he is healthy, and Charbonnet is dealing with a minor foot injury. Walker has rushed for 364 yards and three touchdowns on 78 carries, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. Charbonnet has rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns on 60 carries for an average of 2.7 yards per carry.
Walker seems to be underutilized under the schemes of offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak in favor of a balanced rushing attack. In the Seahawks' Week 5 38-35 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Walker rushed for 86 yards on 10 carries, while Charbonnet rushed for 36 yards on nine carries and a touchdown. This offense looked limited against the Buccaneers' defense, forcing Darnold to carry the offense and throw the ball 34 times.
Walker was utilized in 10 running plays and eight passing route plays, while Charbonnet ran the ball 12 times and was featured in 13 passing routes in Week 6. Walker ran 105 yards in Week 2 despite playing 35% of the offensive snaps for the Seahawks.
Several Seahawks fans have been speaking out on X (formerly known as Twitter) about Walker being underutilized.
"Charbonnet just got 3 straight goal line carries and got stuffed on all 3.. Meanwhile wanna the best RBs in the NFL is watching from the sidelines.. FREE KENNETH WALKER"
"Kenneth Walker is going to crash out one day and nobody will blame him"
"The Kenneth Walker experience is one that I don’t ever plan on signing up for again."
"I don’t think there is a single thing that Charbonnet does better than Kenneth Walker? I have no idea why he gets anywhere near the same amount of reps as Walker"
It is easy to suggest that the Seahawks should make changes in their offensive philosophy towards the workload in the backfield. Kubiak might be saving Walker from a high-rep session on his injury history. The Seahawks, however, can’t allow themselves to have a one-dimensional offense when their rushing offense goes flat. This might be a call for the offensive line to run-block more efficiently. Regardless, changes in the running game could be anticipated soon.
