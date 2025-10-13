All Seahawks

Seahawks' legend Richard Sherman reveals his favorite player from victory over Jaguars

In a win despite a depleted secondary, Seattle Seahawks' legend Richard Sherman was impressed by the play of rookie safety Nick Emmanwori.

Richie Whitt

Without injured front-line players Julian Love, Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen, the Seattle Seahawks had to dig deep into their secondary depth Sunday in Jacksonville. And future Hall of Famer Richard Sherman liked what he saw.

So did the 12s, who watched Seattle's defense dominate in a 20-12 win over the Jaguars. The front seven sacked quarterback Trevor Lawrence seven times and held an offense that last Monday night scored 31 points against the Kansas City Chiefs to only two touchdowns.

Filling in for Love, second-round rookie Nick Emmanwori had his coming-out party. He overcame an early miscommunication with cornerback Shaq Griffin that allowed touchdown to lead Seattle with nine tackles including one for loss. He also pressured Lawrence into a key third-down incompletion in the fourth quarter as the Seahawks hung on for the win.

"We just had a mission, especially coming off of last week, that tough loss we took," Emmanwori said. "We were really disappointed as a defense. That wasn't our best showing and we knew we had more in the tank. We basically were like, 'man we gotta lock in.'"

Sherman, one of the best defensive players in franchise history, took particular notice of the rookie's play.

Wrote Sherman X/Twitter:

"Mike Macdonald finally getting to unleash Nick Emmanwori in the way he hoped to. Gets a pressure of Trevor Lawrence to force a errant pass and 4th down. In his words he has had to be very vanilla because they designed so much around Emmanwori’s unique skill set. Look forward to seeing how many ways they use him."

The Seahawks winning on the road against a 4-1 team is a big step. Doing with backup secondary players might prove even bigger.

