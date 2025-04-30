Seahawks' first-round pick plans on being big(ger) factor during rookie season
The Seattle Seahawks appeared to nail this year’s NFL draft. John Schneider has provided head coach Mike Macdonald with 11 performers, nine on the offensive side of the ball. The first came with the 18th overall pick, and addressed the team’s biggest weakness.
In 2024, Pro Football Focus ranked the Seahawks’ offensive line 31st in the league, ahead of only the New England Patriots. The biggest issue with this unit was the interior, and North Dakota State’s Grey Zabel figures to be a big part of a revamped unit.
Last Friday on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk, Zabel was asked about a variety of subjects. One was his growth. They cited his measurables from high school (via 247Sports) at 6’5”, 240 pounds. He’s currently listed at 6’6” and 312 pounds. When asked by about putting on more weight in preparation for his first NFL season, he used the word “absolutely” and a little more.
“I think in my college career, I’d always be on a little bit of a lighter side to be more quicker, and agile, and faster and stuff,” said Zabel, who spent most of his time playing tackle over his final two college seasons. “But through this process, I was able to gain some weight because I knew I was going to have to play interior, so you got to be a little bit heavier.
“I mean, big thing about gaining weight is just steaks and squats. That’s all you got to do to put on some pounds.”
Along with Zabel, Schneider added two other offensive linemen during the draft. If the Seahawks can get their offensive line fixed, this new-look offense featuring quarterback Sam Darnold and wideout Cooper Kupp could be something to watch.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Grading each pick for the Seattle Seahawks in the 2025 NFL draft
What Nick Saban said about new Seahawks QB Jalen Milroe
Seattle Seahawks updated depth charts with 2025 NFL draft picks
2025 NFL draft: Mel Kiper shares high praise for Seahawks picks