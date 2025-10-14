Seahawks hit astonishingly high mark in NFL analyst’s weekly rankings
It has been a surprising season for many when it comes to the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks go into Week 7 preparations as one of the more dangerous and efficient teams in the league.
Seattle has four key wins and two tough losses to great teams on the final drive of the game. There are many signs in all six games of the season that have shown the Seahawks are a serious contender for a Super Bowl title. That was evident to the NFL's Eric Edholm, who released his NFL power rankings going into Week 7.
In his power rankings, Edholm has the Seahawks at No. 3 just behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 1 and the Detroit Lions at No. 2. This comes after the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles suffered their second losses of the season in shocking upsets. They were the previous two teams ranked higher than the Seahawks in Week 5.
Regarding the Seahawks, they are the team that has two of the least damaging losses, according to Edholm. Seattle lost to a healthy San Francisco 49ers team in Week 1 after a blindside strip sack from defensive end Nick Bosa. In Week 6, the Seahawks' defense fell apart against the Buccaneers, arguably the best team in the league. Seattle would lose to them with a 38-35 score.
Their wins have just been as impressive. Seattle accounted for a solid 31-17 win on the road in Week 2 over the Pittsburgh Steelers, a dominating 44-13 win in Week 3 over the New Orleans Saints, and completed a game-winning drive on the road on Thursday Night Football in Week against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Seahawks responded after the loss to Tampa Bay with a big 20-12 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was a bounce-back game for the defense, where they accounted for 17 quarterback hits, seven sacks, and seven tackles for loss. Edholm complemented the continuing efficiency of quarterback Sam Darnold, but he has been highly complimentary of "true WR1" Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Only four teams through six weeks of the season have one loss, including Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh (due to a weak AFC North), the Green Bay Packers (who have a tie against Dallas), and the Indianapolis Colts. Seattle has already beaten Pittsburgh, and there are serious questions around the stability with Green Bay and Indianapolis.
Edholm believes Seattle is the third-most stable and well-balanced team in a league that has already seen chaos this season. This season can be a great opportunity for the Seahawks to find themselves at the top of the chaotic and wild league.
