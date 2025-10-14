Seahawks should hit up Dolphins for help at their biggest position of need
It shouldn't come as a surprise to the Seattle Seahawks and their fans that they are in a heated race for the NFC West Divisional once again. The Seahawks have a talented roster with great talent at each position.
If there is one area the Seahawks need to make some serious assessments by making a move before the NFL Trade Deadline, it would be at the cornerback position. Fourth-year veteran Riq Woolen has been disappointing this season as one of the main cornerbacks with the Seahawks.
Through the first five weeks of the season, Pro Football Focus has given a 41.1 coverage grade, which is seventh-worst among the most qualified cornerbacks. He also continues to miss multiple tackles, a problem he's experienced in the last few seasons. Woolen also missed Week 6's road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with a concussion.
It’s time for an upgrade at the main cornerback opposite Josh Jobe. Several players are valuable to trade for, but the Seahawks could entice the Miami Dolphins, who are ready to sell their team and roster at 1-5.
The Seahawks should go for Dolphins cornerback Rasul Douglas. He went from a solid role player for the Philadelphia Eagles to a high-caliber starter for the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills.
At 31 years old, Douglas doesn't have many years left to play at a high-caliber level, but he has been one of the bright spots of the Dolphins this season. Douglas has an overall PFF grade of 77.6, which is the 10th best among cornerbacks in the league. He can make great open field tackles, stay in coverage with his assigned receiver in their routes, and put pressure on the quarterbacks when sent for blitz packages. This might be the attribute that the Seahawks notice the most with head coach Mike Macdonald utilizing the cornerback blitzes.
In six games played and four starts, Douglas has accumulated 26 total tackles, 18 solo tackles, two quarterback hits, four pass breakups, and one forced fumble. He was the third-highest graded player for the Dolphins in their 29-27 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at 81.9, according to PFF. In that game, Douglas accounted for seven total tackles, four solo tackles, one quarterback hit, and one forced fumble.
Douglas spoke out after the Dolphins' loss to the Chargers, talking about the effort to win games.
"I've never been 1-5. I'm not used to losing. It seems like every week we find new ways to lose... I ain't trying to be 1-15. We've got to look ourselves in the mirror and say what did you do wrong without looking at anyone else."
The Dolphins signed Douglas to a one-year; $1.25 million deal back in August to be one of their starting cornerbacks. Seattle could easily take that contract and potentially extend him to a team-friendly deal.
If the Dolphins look to rebuild and give away their disgruntled player, the Seahawks should be at the front of the line for Douglas.
