Seahawks unfairly kept from top 10 in NFL Power Rankings
The Seattle Seahawks are one of the best teams in football. If not for an unfortunate fumble in the red zone and an unlucky interception, they would probably be undefeated. Sam Darnold is elite, the defense is special, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba is shattering records.
Even though they're 4-2, this clearly has the feel of one of the NFC's best teams. Earlier this week, they landed in the top five of one analyst's power rankings. Another one disagrees, somehow placing the Seahawks outside the top 10 despite their incredible start.
Seahawks placed 11th in latest NFL Power Rankings
Bleacher Report's staff placed the Seattle Seahawks 11th in the NFL after Week 6, which was a big win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Brent Sobleski detailed their dominant outing in which Jacksonville never really threatened to score.
"Mike MacDonald's defense came to play Sunday in Jacksonville. The Seahawks generated seven sacks, 17 quarterback hits and a 54 percent pressure rate. No quarterback can withstand that level of pressure in his face for the entirety of a game. They'll all crumble," he wrote.
Since that defensive dominance won't happen every week, Sobleski said, "It's a good thing the organization can lean on the connection between quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba... Things are coming together nicely for Seattle."
That sure sounds like a top 10 team in the NFL. It's very hard to argue against it at this point, especially when looking at some of the teams who got into the top 10 ahead of Seattle:
- Denver Broncos
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Philadelphia Eagles
The Seahawks are probably better than all four of those teams, as none of them have looked quite as good as Seattle. Nevertheless, as the season continues, the team's status should only improve. They're legit, and they'll eventually get a much fairer power ranking.
Thanks to Darnold, Macdonald, Smith-Njigba, and a ferocious defense, there are very few teams that will be expected to beat Seattle this season, so it could end up being a dream season in the QB's first year in the Pacific Northwest, and the rankings will come along with that later.
