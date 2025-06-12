Seahawks injury updates: Which players sat out for 2025 minicamp?
Even in the middle of June playing in the NFL carries a high injury rate. That's just the nature of playing a physical sport pretty much year-round, as pros tend to do. The Seattle Seahawks are of course no exception to the rule. So, while they had perfect attendance at OTAs and minicamp, there were still a few players who were either limited or not available at all due to injury.
Here is a quick list of the players who would either be designated DNP or limited if this week's practices included an official injury report, per Mike Dugar at The Athletic.
Seahawks minicamp injuries
- LB Ernest Jones: knee
- OLB Uchenna Nwosu: knee
- DT Rylie Mills: knee
- WR Tory Horton: hamstring/knee
- WR Dareke Young: undisclosed
- RB Kenneth Walker III: ankle
The biggest name in the bunch is the last one. Walker has been "limited" though, according to Dugar- not fully sitting out. Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters earlier this week that he should be fine. Walker's health is one of several x-factors for Klint Kubiak's offense, which is expected to be far more run-heavy than Ryan Grubb's system was. Walker missed six games last year due to minor injuries. When healthy, Walker and Zach Charbonnet should be one of the league's best rushing combos, though.
The most concerning injury here is that of rookie wide receiver/returner Tory Horton Jr., who suffered an unspecified knee injury in October for Colorado State last season and was out for the rest of the year. Then again, Horton was healthy enough to run a 4.41 forty-yard dash at the NFL combine, so it can't be affecting him too much. Fellow rookie Rylie Mills is also returning off a major knee injury from his final year in college. The status for these two will be something to monitor leading up to Week 1.
