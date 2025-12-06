Fantasy Football experts weigh in on Seahawks' frustrating running back timeshare

As the 12s know all too well, there has been an endless turnstile at running back this season for the Seattle Seahawks. There is, however, no such uncertainty when it comes to Fantasy Football implications.

While fans have groaned at head coach Mike Macdonald's stubborn split workload between backs Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet, the Fantasy Football experts at Bleacher Report are definitive on who they think should get the start and the bulk of the carries in Sunday's game in Atlanta against the Falcons.

In their weekly "Start 'Em Sit 'Em" feature, B/R is urging owners - and Macdonald - to inject a lot of Walker into the Week 14 game.

Writes B/R:

"Walker's role in Seattle's backfield committee has limited his fantasy upside, and he hasn't had 70 rushing yards in a game since early October. However, both he and Zach Charbonnet could eat Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as the Falcons have allowed the eighth-most PPR points per game to running backs this season."

For the season, Walker is averaging 4.6 yards per carry compared to Charbonnet's 3.5. The frustrating part for Seahawks fans is that Walker only has only 35 more carries despite playing in one more game. With the injury to No. 3 back George Holani, the addition of former Pro Bowl runner Cam Akers could soon further muddy the waters for fans of Walker.

Zach Charbonnet | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

