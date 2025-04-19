Seahawks insider doesn’t think Tyler Lockett will return in 2025
The 2025 NFL draft is less than a week away. The Seattle Seahawks own 10 picks in this year’s annual selection meeting. The club has five of those choices within the first three rounds.
What about after the draft is over? What could general manager John Schneider have on his mind in terms of bolstering the roster. That was the topic of discussion earlier this week on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk. It was Brock Huard that offered these thoughts. “I’ll be kind of curious (about) two spots, on just how all of this unfolds and plays out, where there still are some players out there, and that’s corner and receiver.”
Of course, the Seahawks parted ways with a pair of experienced wide receiver this offseason. Two-time Pro Bowler DK Metcalf was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. That’s why the team owns a pair of second-round picks—their own at No. 50, and now No. 52.
Seattle also parted ways with veteran wideout Tyler Lockett. Only Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Largent has more catches, receiving yards, and touchdown receptions in franchise history than Lockett, He was released this offseason in a salary-cap related move, and remains an unsigned free agent.
There have been numerous examples of teams parting ways with players and bringing them back. Naturally, Huard gave his thoughts regarding a reunion between the franchise and the 10-year wideout. “I don’t think Tyler Lockett is going to be a Seahawk, but I think Tyler Lockett is waiting on this draft…to see what happens in Vegas, what happens in Cleveland, what happens in Buffalo. And I think Tyler’s going to play football next year and have some options.”
Never say never when it comes to the NFL. If Lockett does not return, Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald would be extremely happy not to see him sign with the division-rival Cardinals, Rams, or 49ers.
