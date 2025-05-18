ESPN: Seahawks envision unique playmaker role for Jalen Milroe as a rookie
The Seattle Seahawks were among the most active teams throughout the course of the 2025 NFL offseason. Despite keeping the core of the roster intact, general manager John Schneider made drastic changes to the quarterback room.
The Seahawks shipped Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, signed free agent Sam Darold to a three-year deal and drafted former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in the third round.
So while Darnold is set to start in 2025, Milroe gives the team another option in case the former New York Jets QB starts seeing ghosts again. However, a new feature from ESPN suggested Milroe could see the field "right away" in Seattle.
"Milroe needs to make improvements as a passer, so he won't challenge Darnold as QB1 and might not even beat out Drew Lock as QB2," wrote ESPN's Brady Henderson. "But Seattle envisions Milroe playing a few snaps per game in packages that will take advantage of his running ability."
Milroe's running ability is no joke. Last season, he rushed for more touchdowns (20) than he passed for (16) at Alabama. While Milroe does need to develop as a passer, he's got a powerful arm and was one of the better deep throwers in this year's draft class.
"The Seahawks can then use the 2025 season to assess his development and decide next offseason whether to proceed with him or Darnold, whose contract gives the Seahawks a potential out after one year," Henderson concluded.
The New Orleans Saints have had success using quarterback/tight end Taysom Hill in a similar role. Hill has racked up 2,437 rushing yards and 33 career touchdowns while splitting reps with the other Saints quarterbacks.
Milroe's role is one of several interesting storylines to follow this season in Seattle.
