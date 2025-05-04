Seahawks rookie Jalen Milroe shares what he's been working on with private QB coach
Perhaps the most impessive thing about Jalen Milroe's pre-draft interviews is how he told NFL teams exactly what he needed to improve upon and made no pretense about having a lot of growing to do. That's a sign of a mature athlete whose long-term ceiling is likely to rise.
That's great news for the Seattle Seahawks, because Milroe's ceiling is higher than any other quarterback in this draft class - and he'll have plenty of time to evolve into the best version of himself on the field. To get there Milroe will be getting help from Mike Macdonald's staff as well as his private quarterback coach, Jordan Palmer - brother of former Arizona Cardinals QB Carson Palmer.
Speaking with Seahawks beat reporters following yesterday's rookie minicamp practice at the VMAC, Milroe was asked what he's been working on recently with Palmer. Here's how he responded.
Seahawks QB Jalen Milroe shares what he's working on
This is a smart young quarterback who understands just where he's raw and how he needs to refine his game in those departments.
Milroe's intangibles have been impeccable through this whole process but his best selling point is still his athleticism. That's what the Seahawks are really banking on. Milroe may or may not develop a good short passing game or learn to throw with more touch - but he definitely has about as much zip as any quarterback currently in the NFL and he's probably already one of the top-five rushing QBs in the league, as well.
It's very early and nearly impossible to guess when we might see Milroe on the field in a regular season game. That said, the Seahawks should be going into the preseason with the plan to give Milroe as much playing time as possible so they can evaluate him. If he really lights it up, they have to at least consider pulling another Russell Wilson-Matt Flynn type of swap.
That's still a remote possibility, though - and Seattle didn't give Flynn $37.5 million in guaranteed money as they have Darnold. (Flynn's deal only had $10 million guaranteed). At least for the 2025 season the smart money is on Darnold to start no matter what happens during the offseason, barring a major injury.
