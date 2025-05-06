NFL Network analyst names Seahawks' best upside picks from 2025 NFL Draft
Finding impact players in the first round of the NFL Draft is great, but finding impact players later on is what really separates the good teams from the great ones.
With 11 picks in this year's draft, the Seattle Seahawks sure hope they've found some hidden gems. The question is: who could fit the bill?
When asked which of Seattle's draft picks has the most upside, NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger gave two different answers: fifth-round wide receiver Tory Horton and second-round tight end Elijah Arroyo.
"I mean, that tape of Tory Horton is unbelievable," Baldinger said on Seattle Sports' "Brock & Salk." "You know, they're looking for receivers right now after what they've lost. I take a good look at Tory Horton out of Colorado State.
"I was at Miami's pro day and I saw Elijah Arroyo run live, and he's been injured a bunch up until this year, but I thought he was the best route runner at the Senior Bowl. The tape I saw and the practice film that I saw from there, the moves that he put on there, the ability to change direction without losing speed. I mean, it looked pretty elite to me. They lost a bunch of tight ends last year, they've got to kind of restock right now with Noah Fant. I feel like he's a guy that can step in and give him some reps right away."
Horton was a beast at Colorado State, recording over 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns in both 2022 and 2023. His 2024 season was sadly derailed by injuries, but he proved that he can be a true game-changer.
Arroyo, meanwhile, burst onto the scene in his final season at Miami, catching 35 passes for 590 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games. While not much of a blocker, he will be a legitimate receiving threat in Seattle.
If one or both of these players pan out as well as Baldinger believes, the Seahawks will be in good shape with their group of pass catchers.
