Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald reveals timeline for Derick Hall's return
Considering all the injuries they have had to deal with, the Seattle Seahawks defense has done a magnificent job this season.
On the back end, star slot cornerback Devon Witherspoon has missed four of six games. Pro Bowl strong safety Julian Love has been sidelined for three. Riq Woolen also had to sit out last wee due to a concussion.
Up front, the Seahawks have missed multiple starts from veteran edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, who returned to the lineup last week. They're still missing underrated outside linebacker Derick Hall, who went down early against Tampa with an oblique injury and also sat out last week.
Head coach Mike Macdonald was asked about Hall's timeline recently. Here's how he responded.
"He's coming along, uh - he's not gonna play this game, but - we should expect him back after the bye."
While Hall has yet to post a sack this season, his return will provide a big boost to Seattle's pass rush. Hall has one of the league's highest pass rush win rates among edge defenders and if nothing else his presence will open opportunities for other rushers to get home.
Returning after the bye week means that Hall should be in the lineup for Seattle's Week 9 road game against Dan Quinn's Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.
With five games played, Hall is currently grading out at 67.1 overall by Pro Football Focus, with solid grades in run defense (69.2) and pass rushing (67.2). That ranks him 50th at his position, two spots lower than Seahawks veteran Uchenna Nwosu and seven lower than Lawrence. Boye Mafe ranks seven spots beneath Hall.
While nobody is posting All-Pro pass rushing numbers, the Seahawks are collectively getting to the quarterback at a high level. Only the Denver Broncos' defense has more total pressures.
