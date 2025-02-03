Seahawks lock down veteran QBs coach for OC Klint Kubiak
Assuming he remains the starter, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith will have his fourth quarterbacks coach in four seasons in 2025. The team is hiring former New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Janocko, 36, has familiarity with new Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's system after multiple shared NFL stints, which should be a positive for Smith and the rest of Seattle's offense. Still, the offense will have to install its third system in three seasons.
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald and Kubiak appeared to be looking elsewhere before former quarterbacks coach Charles London accepted the same position with the New York Jets. Janocko and New York Giants assistant quarterbacks coach Christian Jones were both interviewed for the job.
But Janocko and Kubiak had a more extensive history. The former worked under Kubiak in New Orleans this season and the pair both being with the Minnesota Vikings from 2019-21. Janocko coached the offensive line, wide receivers and quarterbacks with the Vikings during that time. Kubiak got his pick, though Macdonald and company had to sign off on it.
A staff that has worked together in previous stops helps ensure things will get rolling quicker. Former offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb had multiple members of his staff who were already NFL coaches, now working under a first-year NFL coordinator. That didn't work out.
Kubiak is now entering his third coordinator position in the league, and is bringing in other experienced coaches under him — all of whom have a previous connection to him.
Grubb didn't pan out in Seattle because he refused to commit to running the football. It wasn't a surprise given his track record in college employing a pass-heavy scheme, but it didn't sit well with Macdonald.
Kubiak and the Saints had the league's 14th-ranked rushing attack in 2024, averaging 114.9 rush yards per game. With all the weapons Seattle has on offense, that's likely much closer to where Macdonald wants to be in 2025.
