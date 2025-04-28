2025 NFL Draft: Seahawks defensive gem named best value pick of Day 2
The Seattle Seahawks made a bold move on the start of Day 2 of the NFL Draft, trading up to No. 35 overall with the Tennessee Titans to select South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori.
Emmanwori was viewed as a first-round pick by many, so his fall to Day 2 was a bit of a surprise. The Seahawks wanted to ensure that Emmanwori's fall didn't last much longer in the second round.
Next Gen Stats named Emmanwori as one of the best value picks on the second day of the NFL Draft.
"Armed with 10 picks entering this year's draft, Seahawks general manager John Schneider had the flexibility to maneuver up the board and land a potential Day 1 starter at No. 35 overall. Emmanwori, who drew comparisons to former Legion of Boom anchor Kam Chancellor during the pre-draft process, brings rare size-speed traits to Seattle's secondary," Next Gen Stats wrote.
"At just over 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Emmanwori posted elite testing numbers at the NFL Scouting Combine, running a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, hitting a top speed of 23.53 mph (tied for fastest among safeties) and recording position-best marks in the broad jump (11-foot-6) and vertical jump (43 inches). His 91 athleticism score is the highest by a safety in the Next Gen Stats model over the past three drafts. With his blend of physicality and explosiveness, Emmanwori should immediately compete for a starting role alongside Julian Love, giving the Seahawks another dynamic chess piece on defense."
Emmanwori dazzled in pre-draft interviews, and if he can even be just 70 percent of what Chancellor was to the Seahawks defense for the future, it would be considered a wise move for Seattle to trade up for him.
