2026 NFL mock draft: Seahawks take 'powerful' Alabama pass rusher

The Seattle Seahawks should keep their eye on Alabama's top pass rusher ahead of next year's NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers evades a rush by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman LT Overton.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers evades a rush by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman LT Overton. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready for the regular season with this week's mandatory minicamp, but there are people in the facility already with an eye on next year's NFL Draft.

It remains to be seen what the primary needs for the Seahawks will be, but the scouting department is likely watching film of prospects who could have an impact in the league in a year or two from now.

CBS Sports writer Ryan Wilson conducted an early 2026 mock draft, and the Seahawks selected Alabama pass rusher LT Overton with the No. 13 overall pick.

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman LT Overton pressures Auburn Tigers quarterback Payton Thorne.
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman LT Overton pressures Auburn Tigers quarterback Payton Thorne. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

"Overton has a thick frame and plays with violent hands; he's able to disengage quickly from blocks and can rag-doll interior OL to the ground on his way to the ball-carrier," Wilson wrote.

"He can win with a powerful bull rush but doesn't have an array of pass-rush moves beyond that. He is surprisingly bendy for his size but doesn't consistently win with speed. He's better vs. the run than as a pass rusher right now, but there is a lot to like."

The players chosen before Overton were LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor, Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker, Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano, Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods, Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs, Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr., Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams, Duke cornerback Chandler Rivers and Auburn offensive lineman Xavier Chaplin.

Overton is one of the best prospects in the 2026 class, and a good showing in the upcoming season could net him a spot in the top 10 of next year's draft. Depending on how the Seahawks perform this season, he may not even be available for Seattle to take.

However, if the Seahawks are on the clock and Overton is on the board, general manager John Schneider will have to consider selecting him.

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider against the Arizona Cardinals
Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider against the Arizona Cardinals. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener
