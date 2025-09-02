3 bold predictions for Seahawks vs. 49ers Week 1 NFL matchup
For the first time since January, the Seattle Seahawks have a legit, meaningful game on the schedule for this weekend. They'll take on the hated San Francisco 49ers to open their season after a whirlwind of an offseason, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.
Sam Darnold isn't sacked once
The San Francisco 49ers possess one of the best edge rushers in football with Nick Bosa. They also have Mykel Williams, a promising rookie, and an overall solid defensive line. In the past, Seattle's offensive line has been as porous as any, and it was expected to be the same in 2025.
However, the preseason showed that this unit might not be the glaring weakness it seemed like. Is it going to be able to shut down Nick Bosa and company? That's why it's a bold prediction, but look for new offensive coordinator to make things easy on Sam Darnold with quick passes and to rely on the run game to keep the rush off balance, keeping Darnold upright all day.
The 49ers score one offensive touchdown
The 49ers have a lot of really great offensive pieces. Brock Purdy, Trent Williams, and Christian McCaffrey are enough to cause defensive coordinators some concern. However, they're without Brandon Aiyuk, and those wide receivers are not all that scary.
Plus, the Seahawks have an incredible defense, led by Devon Witherspoon and Nick Emmanwori. That's a huge matchup advantage for Seattle, who can then focus its scheme on stopping McCaffrey, thereby preventing the 49ers from scoring but one touchdown and maybe a handful of field goals.
Kenneth Walker has 150 rushing yards
Kenneth Walker has been injured for most of the summer, and the Seahawks have been very cautious with him. His status is not official, though he is expected to play this week. Either way, he's banged up, and Zach Charbonnet has looked great in his absence, as he usually does.
However, when Walker is healthy, he's great, and he'll remind everyone of that on Sunday when he carves up that 49ers front for 150 or more yards. It will be the dominant effort everyone's been hoping for from the oft-injured back.
