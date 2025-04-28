Seahawks should trade Kenneth Walker III before 2025 season
When Kenneth Walker III was drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks were in desperate need of running back depth.
Chris Carson was on the mend from a season-ending neck injury during the 2021 season, and his future was uncertain. Carson retired at the beginning of the 2022 training camp, leaving the Seahawks' backfield to Rashaad Penny, who was coming off an impressive 6.3 yards per carry in Carson's stead, and Walker. Penny began the season as the starter.
But Penny, also since retired, only played in 10 games (six starts) due to injury. Walker emerged as the exciting rookie who dazzled with his elusiveness and ability to exploit the boundaries of the field with his speed. In just 15 games played and 11 starts, Walker finished with 1,050 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 228 carries (4.6 ypc).
Walker's production and durability have steadily decreased since that initial breakout campaign. It's not all his fault, as the Seahawks have struggled to employ a stable, consistent group of offensive linemen, but he hasn't shown any noticeable growth as a ball-carrier since his rookie season. The talent is undeniable, but his ceiling is questionable.
In the last two seasons, Walker has missed eight games due to multiple injuries and has combined to rush 372 times for 1,478 yards (3.97 ypc) and 15 touchdowns. During that same span, all other Seahawks running backs have totaled 1,249 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 287 carries (4.35 ypc).
Walker has struggled to run between the tackles, regularly trying to bounce runs outside. Last season, that resulted in Walker being tackled behind the line of scrimmage at the fourth-highest rate (13.1%) among running backs with at least 100 carries, per SumerSports.
The Seahawks now have ample depth behind Walker. Zach Charbonnet, a 2023 second-round pick, was by far the more efficient rusher last season and has a more bruising rushing style that suits new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's scheme. Seventh-round pick Damien Martinez has a similar rushing style and had the second-most yards after contact (4.4) of any Power 4 rusher behind only No. 6 overall pick Ashton Jeanty.
Former 2023 seventh-round pick Kenny McIntosh is a speedster like Walker and impressed in a small sample size last season (31 attempts, 172 yards). Seattle also has training camp competition in 2024 undrafted free agent George Holani and 2025 UDFA Jacardia Wright.
However, through all that, Walker having just one year left on his contract remains the biggest reason the Seahawks should look to move on. Sure, they could see what 2025 holds and either re-sign him after a great season or get a decent compensatory pick after a bad one if he leaves in free agency. But looking to trade him now keeps the team in control of their return, which could be decent if another franchise believes they can maximize his talent.
Every move the Seahawks have made this offseason — in the draft especially — has shown they are looking to become a more physical offense. Walker doesn't fit that mold, at least not as an every-down back. If Seattle does keep him, Charbonnet still likely sees the biggest workload of his career.
The Seahawks should see what Charbonnet can be as the full-time starter, with McIntosh and Martinez/Holani as the backups. They may as well get what they can out of Walker now before they lose leverage.
