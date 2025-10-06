Analyst says Seahawks not in top tier with NFC contenders just yet
The Seattle Seahawks are a quality football team, but are they a true Super Bowl contender at this point? The jury still seems to be out.
Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't seem to add much clarity. On one hand, the Seahawks went toe-to-toe with a division favorite and could've easily won the game if not for a few mistakes. On the other, they let a game they easily could've won, and arguably should've won, slip through their fingers in the final minutes.
CBS Sports' John Breech isn't one to hand out moral victories, as while he gave the Seahawks a "B" grade for their performance, he made it clear that he believes they're a step below the conference's elite.
"This was a nightmare loss for the Seahawks, who let this game slip away," Breech wrote. "The biggest concern coming out of Sunday is that their defense got gashed up for 426 yards. The defense played well through the first four weeks, but had no answers for Baker Mayfield.
"Seattle also got crushed by several big mistakes with the biggest one coming from Sam Darnold, who threw an interception with under a minute left to play that set up Tampa Bay's game-winning field goal. The pick ruined an otherwise brilliant day by Darnold, who threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns. The Seahawks also lost a fumble in the first half (that led to a Buccaneers TD) and Jason Myers missed an early field goal. The Seahawks are definitely a good team, but it doesn't feel like they're in the top tier of contenders in the NFC just yet."
Expectations for the Seahawks varied wildly before the season, and many would argue that they've exceeded those expectations so far. However, it's still not exactly pleasant to be in the second tier of the NFC.
Seattle will have chances to prove itself in the near future, with upcoming games against teams such as the Washington Commanders (Week 9), Los Angeles Rams (Weeks 11 and 16) and Minnesota Vikings (Week 13) sure to provide good tests. If they want to prove themselves as a clear-cut contender, then they have to win at least some of those games.
