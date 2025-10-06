Only one NFL starter has a higher QBR than Sam Darnold going into Week 6
The Seattle Seahawks have to get better at defending their home field and they have to find a way to close out games better. That being said, there's more reason for optimism about this team right now than there has been at any time since the 2015 season.
The chief reason is that they have once again pulled off a smooth transition at quarterback at just the right time. While Geno Smith and Pete Carroll are floundering out in the desert, Sam Darnold is playing the position better than anyone in franchise history ever has before. That includes Russell Wilson at his peak.
Darnold's tape is close to flawless and his numbers are even better. After Sunday's incredible performance, he's now very close to the top of the league in QBR. Here are the top 10 leaders.
NFL QBR leaders - Week 6
1. Daniel Jones - Colts: 79.6
2. Sam Darnold - Seahawks: 78.8
3. Dak Prescott - Cowboys: 76.4
4. Patrick Mahomes - Chiefs: 74.2
5. Lamar Jackson - Ravens: 74.0
6. Josh Allen - Bills: 72.0
7. Jared Goff - Lions: 70.5
8. Baker Mayfield - Buccaneers: 68.7
9. Matt Stafford - Rams: 66.8
10. Mac Jones - 49ers: 66.6
We have been expecting Daniel Jones to cool off but there's a good chance that he's this year's Sam Darnold - a talented QB who just needed a little time and the right situation to finally break through.
Darnold's QBR is no accident and he's also near the top of the NFL in several other stats. That includes ranking sixth in passing yards, eighth in passing touchdowns, first in yards per attempt, third in passer rating, first in CPOE and first in raw quarterback rating.
If there's one flaw, Darnold needs to adjust to pressure a little bit better in crunch time - as a lost fumble in Week 1 and yesterday's helmet-deflection INT have arguably cost the Seahawks a potential 5-0 star.t However, there are a lot of other areas that are more responsible for those two losses than two untimely mistakes from Darnold.
If Seattle can protect Darnold like they did on Sunday on a regular basis, he's going to lead this team to a whole lot of wins - and give them a legitimate chance at a Lombardi trophy.
