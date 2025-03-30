All Seahawks

Analyst: Seahawks must fix 'glaring weakness' in 2025 NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks have one major need to address in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Seattle Seahawks guard Christian Haynes (64) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium
Seattle Seahawks guard Christian Haynes (64) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks made a massive change at quarterback this offseason by swapping out Geno Smith for Sam Darnold, but they didn't make too many moves in the trenches to protect the signal caller.

The Athletic insider Michael-Shawn Dugar believes that the Seahawks must address the offensive line in the NFL Draft and free agency afterwards.

Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Charles Cross (67) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Charles Cross (67) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"Seattle’s only addition to the offensive line in free agency was Josh Jones, who signed a one-year, $4 million contract to be a backup," Dugar writes.

"The Seahawks are set at tackle with Charles Cross and Abe Lucas, but the interior of the offensive line isn’t very strong. General manager John Schneider has acknowledged that the front line is the team’s main deficiency, but he prefers to address it through the draft rather than throw big money at average players. Now he must hit on several players in the draftto fix the team’s most glaring weakness."

The offensive line has been a big weakness for the Seahawks for a while, and each year the team tries to inject it with some fresh players in hopes of turning things around, yet Seattle is still in the same conundrum.

Perhaps this is the year that the Seahawks figure it out in the trenches, but in order to do that, Seattle will have to spend at least one or two picks early on the offensive line in hopes that someone pans out as a potential starter in the future.

The Seahawks will get to pick new players from the rookie crop during the 2025 NFL Draft from April 24-26.

Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Abraham Lucas against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Abraham Lucas against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

