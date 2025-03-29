Seahawks predicted to land surprise offensive weapon in 2025 NFL draft
The Seattle Seahawks have been criticized for their moves during NFL free agency. That's bound to happen when you end up overhauling the offense the way they have. Seattle said goodbye to three key members of the offense with quarterback Geno Smith and wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett all exiting.
They signed Sam Darnold to replace Smith, which has been labeled a downgrade by several analysts. They have yet to find a WR3 to replace Lockett, but they did come to terms with Cooper Kupp, a former divisional rival. That move has also had detractors due to Kupp's age and injury history.
Of course, there's still a lot of time before the 2025 season kicks off, so there's no reason to panic. Especially if Seattle can land a game-changer in the upcoming NFL Draft, which is exactly what happens in The 33rd Team's latest mock draft from Tyler Brooke.
At No. 18, Brooke has the Seahawks landing Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who he calls the "prototypical X receiver."
"Losing DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in one offseason means that the Seahawks need to find a running mate for Jaxon Smith-Njigba. McMillan may not have the top-end speed of Metcalf, but he's a prototypical X receiver with size, body control, and a highlight reel full of ridiculous catches to operate as a strong possession receiver for Sam Darnold on this new-look Seahawks offense." — Brooke, The 33rd Team
McMillan was seen as a potential top-10 pick early in the process but has slid down several draft boards. If that remains the case, and he's available at No. 18, it would be a game-changer for this offense.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds, McMillan posted 213 receptions for 3,423 yards with 26 touchdowns in three seasons for the Wildcats. He might not be a perfect replacement for Metcalf but he would give them that huge body capable of making plays downfield.
He would also change the perception of the team's entire offseason.
