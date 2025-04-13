Seahawks QB Sam Darnold spotted at Masters Tournament with Bills' Josh Allen
New Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is a huge golf fan who made his way to Augusta this year to take in the annual Masters Tournament. Darnold was even interviewed by ESPN during their coverage, where he discussed working with Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.
Darnold wasn't the only big name at the tournament, which frequently draws an impressive crowd. Multiple celebrities were on hand, including the reigning NFL MVP, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. Allen and Darnold are good friends and were seen together during Darnold's bachelor party weekend as they watched the TGL finale.
From the looks of it, Allen and Darnold spent a good bit of time together this week as well with them both appearing in photos and videos shared by an Instagram account dedicated to Allen.
In one video, a new Darnold Seahawks jersey was tossed around with Allen being given his own.
Darnold, who was the third pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, was able to resurrect his career with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. His breakout season led to a three-year deal worth $100.5 million with Seattle.
It's been called a risky move, but the Seahawks are betting on Darnold picking up where he left off with Minnesota.
