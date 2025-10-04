Buccaneers vs. Seahawks: 5 questions ahead of Week 5 matchup

All Seahawks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are visiting the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White.
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks are approaching their Week 5 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a battle between two teams looking to get to 4-1.

To learn more about Seattle's next opponent, we spoke with Tampa Bay Buccaneers On SI editor River Wells.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant celebrates with fans in the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant celebrates with fans in the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers have looked strong through the first four weeks of the season. What has been the biggest key to their success?

The defense is much more well-rounded, and they're playing better football. Tampa Bay's revamped secondary with the additions of Jacob Parrish and Benjamin Morrison and the switch for Tykee Smith from nickel to safety has been huge for Tampa Bay's defense. The result? They're currently fourth in yards per game, fifth in yards per play and second in third down conversion percentage. Bowles ball is back.

What’s the biggest difference between the Bucs from last year to this year?

Injuries have absolutely ravaged this team. The Bucs' offense hasn't been firing compared to last year, for example, but the Bucs' offensive line has been patchwork until the return of Tristan Wirfs in Week 4. Now, Mike Evans and Bucky Irving are out, so the lack of production there is hard to properly judge until the offense gets the players its expected to operate with on the field at the same time.

If the Bucs were to win in Week 5, what would be the reason why?

Mainly, they'd be able to stop the Seahawks with a banged-up secondary. They'll have three DBs out, so if they can limit Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, they'll be able to give themselves a chance to execute on offense and get the gritty win on the road.

What’s your prediction for the game?

I think this Bucs team has the means to be a Super Bowl contender, but they're so, so hurt right now. With the Seahawks on a short bye and defending home turf, I think they'll take this game and push the Bucs down to 3-2.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

