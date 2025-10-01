Blockbuster trade proposal solves Seahawks' issues at cornerback
Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated gave his thoughts on a deal that each NFL team in the league should make before the trade deadline, which is by 4:00 pm ET on November 4. When it comes to the surging 3-1 Seattle Seahawks, he says the club should look to the best defense in the league to date this season and give up a second-round draft choice for Cleveland Browns’ cornerback Denzel Ward.
“The Seahawks have a talented defense,” said Verderame, “but they could use another reliable cornerback. Riq Woolen has struggled to play as well as he did in his rookie season in 2022 and has given up chunk plays at crucial times this year.”
“Additionally, with Ward in Seattle,” added Verderame, “it would allow coach Mike Macdonald to move around Devon Witherspoon between inside and outside cornerback positions. The 28-year-old Ward is a four-time Pro Bowler with 18 career interceptions.”
This season, the Browns have allowed the fewest total yards and fewest rushing yards in the league. Meanwhile, only three teams in the NFL have given up fewer yards through the air. Ward has started all four games and totaled 10 tackles, has one of Cleveland’s two interceptions, and is tied for the team leaded with three passes defensed.
Along with those 18 career picks (2 brought back for touchdowns), the eight-year pro has six fumble recoveries—two of those returned for scores—and is credited with 98 passes defensed in 99 regular-season contests.
Kevin Stefanski’s club is off to a rough 1-3 start, and is making a quarterback change this week against the Vikings. Would Browns’ general manager Andrew Berry entertain a trade offer for Ward?
