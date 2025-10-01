NFL analyst predicts surprising trade value of Seahawks' Riq Woolen
Is the Riq Woolen experience about to run its course with the Seattle Seahawks?
Woolen made the Pro Bowl as recently as 2022, but is enduring a dreadful start to this season as the Seahawks' cornerback opposite Devon Witherspoon. It's so bad that NFL Network reported last weekend that teams were beginning to "monitor" whether Seattle is ready to trade him.
Through four games, Pro Football Focus ranks him 100th out of 103 cornerbacks. He has allowed 10 catches on 15 targets for 145 yards and a touchdown, and has been flagged for a team-high six penalties.
MORE: Seahawks' QB Sam Darnold earns national praise for rare 'clutch moments'
In the Seahawks' only loss, Woolen allowed two long completions on the San Francisco 49ers' game-winning drive including a touchdown when he was out-fought for the ball in the end zone by a third-string tight end. In last Thursday's win at the Arizona Cardinals he was penalized three times for 44 yards. And since 2022 he's given up 13 touchdown passes.
If his play hasn't been sporadic enough, Woolen has also been benched by both current head coach Mike Macdonald and former boss Pete Carroll for non-football reasons.
MORE: Fantasy football analyst bullish on Sam Darnold for Seahawks-Buccaneers shootout
At 6-foot-4 and with elite athleticism, Woolen obviously has talent. But if the Seahawks decided to trade him what could they get in return? NFL Network draft guru Daniel Jeremiah says, at best, a fourth-round draft pick.
“To me, it feels more like you get a five that turns into a four,” Jeremiah said this week on Seattle's Brock and Salk.. “At the most, I would think a four that would turn into a three, (but) that seems like maybe that coffee’s a little rich. But I think that’s the family of which you’re looking at in terms of compensation.”
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks land among contenders in Week 5 power rankings
JSN doesn’t hold back on opinion of Seattle Seahawks’ defense
4 potential trade partners for struggling cornerback Riq Woolen