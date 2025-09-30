Seahawks defense dominating ESPN's advanced stats at the line of scrimmage
Sometimes numbers can be deceiving in sports, but sometimes they reveal a pretty compelling story. In the case of the Seattle Seahawks' defense, they have definitely earned all of the praise and the production they've managed through one month of the regular season.
The traditional defensive stats are solid enough - Seattle ranks second in the league in fewest points allowed and sixth in sacks so far. Pro Football Focus also likes what they're doing, grading the Seahawks out at fifth in run defense and ninth overall on defense.
ESPN's advanced metrics in the trenches are where they are really shining individually, though.
After four games, Boye Mafe ranks sixth among edge rushers in pass rush win rate (27%), while Derick Hall ranks ninth (24%). Inside, Jarran Reed ranks ninth in pass rush win rate (13%) and Byron Murphy II ranks 12th (12%).
They're also strong against the run, with DeMarcus Lawrence ranking fifth among edge rushers in run stop win rate (38%) and Leonard Williams ranks second among interior defesive linemen (51%).
The Seahawks also have one lone standout on the other side of the ball in these categories. Rookie left guard Grey Zabel ranks No. 1 among all interior linemen in run block win rate (85%). No other Seahawks offensive lineman ranks in the top 10, either in pass blocking or run blocking.
As a team, Seattle ranks second in the NFL in pass rush win rate (50%), and also second in run stop win rate (36%). They rank 21st in pass block win rate (58%) and 12th in run block win rate (72%).
Whle there's clearly room for improvement in their pass protection, these numbers are all significantly better where they have been the last few seasons. The Seahawks finished the 2024 campaign ranked 16th in pass rush win rate (40%), 15th in run stop win rate (31%), 21st in pass block win rate (58%) and 28th in run block win rate (69%).
Credit head coach Mike Macdonald for the massive improvement on defense, and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and offensive line coach John Benton for the big jump in run blocking.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks land among contenders in Week 5 power rankings
JSN doesn’t hold back on opinion of Seattle Seahawks’ defense
4 potential trade partners for struggling cornerback Riq Woolen