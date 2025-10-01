Seahawks-Buccaneers may be greatest throwback uniform matchup in NFL history
There's a certain art to making a good NFL uniform, one that the entire fanbase can proudly wear forever. The Seattle Seahawks managed to get it right on their very first attempt.
In 1976, the Seahawks made their debut with gorgeous royal blue jerseys with green accents and silver helmet and pants that really tied the whole look together. Their current navy-blue uniforms are good, but it's impossible to deny just how timeless the original ones are.
As the Seahawks celebrate their 50th season, they'll break these beauties out once again when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon, but they won't be the only ones wearing gorgeous uniforms.
The Buccaneers are also celebrating their 50th anniversary this season, and brought back their original white creamsicle jerseys, known as the '76 jerseys, to honor the occasion. They debuted them in their Week 3 win over the New York Jets, and will now take them on the road to face the Seahawks.
So, Sunday's game will feature possibly one of the best uniform matchups in NFL history, one that CBS Sports' John Breech believes is worthy of a prime-time slot on its own.
"The NFL should be allowed to flex one game per year based on the uniform matchup and for 2025, that should be this game," Breech wrote. "Both of these teams entered the NFL in 1976, so they've both decided to wear a 50th anniversary uniform on Sunday. What that means is that we're getting the greatest road uniform of all-time (Tampa Bay's white creamsicle) vs. one of the greatest home uniforms of all-time (Seattle's royal blue jersey)."
While uniform enthusiasts everywhere are in for a treat on Sunday, only one team can walk out of Lumen Field with a victory. Breech believes it will be the Seahawks, predicting them to win 23-20 on the back of their outstanding defense.
"The Bucs will be facing one of the best pass defenses that they've seen this year," Breech wrote. "Only four teams have held opposing quarterbacks to a QB rating of 76 or less and the Seahawks are one of them. Only six teams have recorded 12 or more sacks this year and the Seahawks are one of them. Only three teams have seven or more interceptions this year, and yup, the Seahawks are one of them.
"The Bucs haven't won in Seattle since 2009 and I don't feel like the drought is going to end this year."
