Closing Thoughts on Seahawks' Week 13 Win vs. Jets
Despite an ugly start via putrid special teams play, the Seattle Seahawks survived a Week 13 trap game against the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium to take a one-game lead in the NFC West.
Seattle nearly went down three scores until the defense changed the game's trajectory. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams intercepted Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and returned it 92 yards for a touchdown — jumpstarting a string of 19 unanswered points by the Seahawks.
Had the Seahawks lost, they would have entered a three-way tie for first place with the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams. Instead, they remain atop the division.
While Seattle’s defense has made a leap forward, the offense has taken a few steps back, at least in overall production.
The Seahawks are averaging three fewer points (20.7) over their last three games than they did over the first nine (23.3), and that’s been with the help of two defensive touchdowns.
The offense is gaining about 82 fewer yards over the last three games as well.
On the flip side, Seattle’s defense is allowing 80 fewer yards per game — holding each of its last three opponents to under 300 total yards — and is giving up almost 10 fewer points over the last three games (14.7) than the first nine (24.6). It’s been a miraculous turnaround for head coach Mike Macdonald’s defense since the bye week.
The offense did enough to keep Seattle in the game against the Jets, but the defense shined once again. Rodgers and the Jets didn’t put together a drive of more than 38 yards after their initial 11-play, 80-yard touchdown drive in the first quarter.
As the season progresses, the Seahawks are showing they can win in more ways than one, and quarterback Geno Smith continues to make critical plays that change the complexion of games. Now sitting at 7-5 (2-2 NFC West), Seattle is in the driver’s seat in the division.
“It starts with your leadership,” Seahawks assistant head coach Leslie Frazier said Monday, as Macdonald was absent for the birth of his child. “Mike [Macdonald] has done a really good job of building the culture here and really getting the guys focused and really getting their mindset where it needs to be able to go on the road and overcome some of the things that we overcame yesterday.”
Seattle has bookended losing five of six games with three-game win streaks. They began the season 3-0, and now have won three in a row to reach their current stature in the division.
Their next test, against the Cardinals, will be another critical contest. It will be the second game between the two franchises in three weeks.
Check out the video above to see closing thoughts on Seattle’s Week 13 win over the Jets from Seahawks on SI’s Corbin K. Smith and Connor Benintendi.
More Seahawks News
Seahawks Sign 2 Players to Practice Squad
Seahawks' Geno Smith Victorious In Return To New York
Seahawks Waive Special Teamer Laviska Shenault Jr.
Seahawks DL Leonard Williams Playing 'Fast and Free' in New Scheme