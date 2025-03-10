Seahawks should kick tires on rival receiver to replace DK Metcalf
All the offseason predictions came true when the Seattle Seahawks agreed to terms with quarterback Sam Darnold during the first day of NFL free agency tampering. Darnold, who broke out in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings, is expected to sign a deal that will pay him $100.5 million, which is a bargain for a starting quarterback.
The only question now is whether or not he will have enough help following the release of Tyler Lockett and the trade that sent DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The good news is that there are options and one of them is a player they know well.
MORE: Seahawks need to target these players in free agency
Cooper Kupp has spent eight years in the NFC West as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. He's been on the trade block for much of the offseason but without a trade partner, the Rams are likely going to release him when free agency begins.
Kupp isn't the player he was during the 2021 season when he had 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. Even so, he's a smart veteran who could be a solid WR2 next to Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Adding someone with Kupp's route-running prowess and trustworthy hands is exactly what this offense needs to ensure Darnold has success. That's why the Seahawks have to kick the tires on him as soon as he becomes available.
