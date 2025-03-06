Cowboys named among best fits for Seahawks star DK Metcalf
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf became one of the hottest commodities on the wide receiver market in a year where the free agent class is mostly aging former stars and the incoming draft class is far from plentiful with top-end talent.
Since his trade request went public on Wednesday, there has been a case made for almost every team in the NFL and why they should attempt to trade for the athletic 27-year-old receiver in his prime.
Fox Sports NFL reporter Eric Williams compiled five potential destinations for Metcalf, and four were teams that have been circling near the top of most lists: The Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots.
The fifth team, the Dallas Cowboys, was more surprising. Considering the Cowboys already have one superstar pass-catcher in four-time Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb, the acquisition of Metcalf would immediately catapult the Dallas receiver corps to one of the best in the league.
"Former Seahawks OC Brian Schottenheimer is now the head coach in Dallas, so Metcalf would reunite with someone he's familiar with from his time in Seattle," Williams wrote. "The Cowboys could use another pass-catcher to pair with No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb. Metcalf would get more favorable matchups playing opposite Lamb, is familiar with Schottenheimer's offense and will provide an explosive playmaker who can stretch the field for Dallas' run-oriented approach."
Seattle's desired trade package includes a first-round pick, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, meaning the Cowboys would likely have to surrender the No. 12 overall pick in this year's draft — an unlikely overpay for a player of Metcalf's caliber.
If the Seahawks want a pass-catcher in return to lower the value of the draft capital needed, Dallas doesn't have many options to offer the Seahawks outside of 2022 third-round pick Jalen Tolbert.
With Metcalf reportedly requesting a contract along with the trade of around $30 million per year, per Russini, it's a hard bargain by Seattle. But it may be a tactic to try and keep the star wideout with the Seahawks, at least for 2025.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Salary cap implications for Seattle Seahawks if they trade WR DK Metcalf
Ranking 7 NFL teams who fit best for Seahawks star receiver DK Metcalf
Seahawks insider offers context on unsigned free agent Ernest Jones IV
Former Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett has obvious landing spot