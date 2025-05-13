Details released on Jalen Milroe's rookie deal with Seahawks
Closing in on getting all 11 of their 2025 draft picks signed, the Seattle Seahawks inked third-round quarterback Jalen Milroe to his four-year rookie deal on Tuesday, per KPRC2 Houston's Aaron Wilson.
A $1.195 million signing bonus highlights the deal for the former Alabama star.
Milroe's contract is worth a total of $6.264 million, per Wilson, with salaries of $840,000 (2025), $1.005 million (2026), $1.12 million (2027) and $1.235 million (2028). That value is essentially predetermined by Milroe's draft position based on the 2025 NFL rookie salary scale, which incrementally decreases from the No. 1 overall pick to the 257th pick. Milroe was selected 92nd overall.
Thus, as the fourth quarterback selected in the draft, Milroe will earn the fourth-most money over his first four years in the NFL among this year's drafted signal-callers. Milroe also has third-day camp roster bonuses of $119,731 (2026), $289,462 (2027) and $459,193 (2028), per Wilson.
It's too early to tell if Milroe can develop into a starting-caliber quarterback. But if he does, the Seahawks should at least get one or two years with him still on his rookie deal. That opens doors to build the roster in other ways, similar to how Seattle was able to spend more money on its defense back when Russell Wilson reserved very little cap space from 2012-14.
Wilson famously pushed out Matt Flynn for the starting job as a rookie, despite Flynn being awarded a near-$20 million deal ($10 million guaranteed) to join the Seahawks in 2012. With Sam Darnold earning a $100.5 million contract from Seattle this offseason, Milroe has a chance to stun fans and the organization in training camp and the preseason.
At the very least, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has stated Milroe will be involved in the offense in some capacity this season. Milroe will most likely need a year or two to develop as a passer, but he could then be the potential future of the franchise.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks earn disappointing grade for aggressive 2025 offseason
Kenneth Walker III lands in disrespectful place in post-draft RB rankings
Mike Macdonald says Seahawks need to find more reps for first-rounder
Massive free agent signing named Seahawks’ most head-scratching move