Seahawks ink first member of 2025 draft class to rookie contract
The Seattle Seahawks have signed the first and most important member of their 2025 draft class. Guard Grey Zabel, the No. 18 overall pick out of North Dakota State, is officially a member of the Seahawks.
Zabel signed his four-year, fully guaranteed $18.471 million contract on Monday, per ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter. Although Seattle still has 10 more picks to sign, they won't have to worry about any delay with their prized new protection for first-year starter Sam Darnold.
With a weak interior offensive line that has continued to cycle through players in recent seasons, Zabel is expected to be a Day 1 starter, most likely at left guard. Sixth-round pick Bryce Cabeldue and seventh-rounder Mason Richman will also compete for starting roles, as the Seahawks' entire offensive line is in flux.
Draft picks — especially first-round talent — often don't sign right away. For example, 2023 No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon didn't sign his contract with the Seahawks until July 28 ahead of his rookie season. These negotiations typically relate to specifics on guaranteed money.
Zabel's contract is fully guaranteed and was agreed upon quickly. That won't be the same for the rest of Seattle's picks, who will all make less in their first four seasons than Zabel. It could even take a few months for the remaining 10 to sign their rookie deals.
Seattle has just under $33.6 million in cap space, but $28.3 million in effective cap space. That's accounting for what the team is expected to owe its rookies this season.
Here are Seattle's remaining unsigned draft picks:
- S Nick Emmanwori (No. 35 overall)
- TE Elijah Arroyo (No. 50)
- QB Jalen Milroe (No. 92)
- DL Rylie Mills (No. 142)
- WR Tory Horton (No. 166)
- FB Robbie Ouzts (No. 175)
- OL Bryce Cabeldue (No. 192)
- RB Damien Martinez (No. 223)
- OL Mason Richman (No. 234)
- WR Ricky White III (No. 238)
