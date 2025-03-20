Why Sam Darnold chose Seahawks over Steelers, other suitors
When Sam Darnold, the top free agent quarterback this offseason, chose to sign with the Seattle Seahawks, some fans and pundits definitely raised some eyebrows.
After all, the Seahawks seemed like less than an ideal situation for any quarterback, let alone the best one available. Their offensive line was downright atrocious in 2024, and they had just parted ways with two of their top three wide receivers in Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. So, why did Darnold come to the Emerald City?
Wel for one, paying him more than $100 million over the next three years is a good start, even though it looks more like a $37 million deal for one year with all the details now available. According to SI's Albert Breer, though, the real reason Darnold signed with the Seahawks over other suitors, such as the Pittsburgh Steelers, had little to do with money.
"That brings us to what appealed about the Seahawks to Darnold, and that was that he’d legitimately get time to prove himself as a viable long-term option for a team," Breer wrote. "There was doubt he’d get that with the Minnesota Vikings, and negotiations with the Pittsburgh Steelers gave him no assurance of it, either. The Seahawks are going to give him every chance to be that guy.
"If he plays well, they’ll go forward with him in 2026. If he doesn’t, well, it’s not like an extra $10 million or so (what Baker Mayfield got in Tampa) would prevent the team from looking to replace him. I really like Seattle for Darnold."
Since being drafted No. 3 overall by the New York Jets in 2018, Darnold has been a journeyman for most of his career.
His time in New York ended with an unceremonious trade to the Carolina Panthers, and he languished there for a couple of years before being a backup for the San Francisco 49ers. Last season with the Minnesota Vikings was the first time in his career he's truly had a chance to shine, but even that lasted just one year.
With that context, it's easy why he'd want a chance to be a team's future rather than just being a one-year option once again.
That said, he'll still have to earn his role as the Seahawks' long-term starter, but he has a chance at the very least.
More Seahawks on SI stories
NFL analyst compares Seahawks QB Sam Darnold to ‘tavern ham’
Seahawks 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft goes defense first & second
Seahawks OL target ranked among top 5 remaining NFL free agents
Grading Seahawks for two big trades, first wave of free agent signings