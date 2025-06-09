ESPN insider shares theory about why Seahawks swapped Geno Smith for Sam Darnold
The Seattle Seahawks' offseason so far has been defined by one major move.
While trading DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers was a massive deal, the team's biggest change has come at quarterback with Geno Smith exiting to the Las Vegas Raiders and Sam Darnold entering in free agency from the Minnesota Vikings.
The decision feels like a lateral move, but ESPN insider Brady Henderson explained his thinking behind the move.
“I think they would tell you that Geno Smith is a more talented thrower of the ball and that the reasons they thought he (Darnold) was the better option for them went beyond that," Henderson said on Seattle Sports. "It was about, he is younger, he was going to be a little bit cheaper and I think they would tell you that they think he’s going to be a better leader than Geno Smith was. I wouldn’t discount the degree to which that was a factor in their decision to pivot away from Geno Smith and go to Sam Darnold — the leadership stuff.
“I know people will cringe hearing that but I really think that was a factor here, that some of the challenges with Geno were his temperament and the way that he carried himself and the way that he interacted with team mates and I think that they will tell you that, nobody knows how it’s going to go on the field but I think the people who are in the building who know Sam Darnold have vouched for the idea that this guy’s a good leader, he’s going to relate to his team-mates, he’s going to handle adversity well.”
Ultimately, the Seahawks wanted more flexibility with their quarterback situation, which is why they moved on from Smith. He gets a win in a favorable position for him with the Raiders while Darnold gets a chance to enter the season as a starter with the Seahawks.
He'll have to play well with promising third-round rookie Jalen Milroe behind him in the depth chart, but the Seahawks hope he plays well because it will lead to the team's overall success.
