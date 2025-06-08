Analyst names Sam Darnold among NFL QBs who could get benched in 2025
Last week, Alex Kay of Bleacher Report of five NFL quarterbacks slated to start this season that could eventually be benched. It’s interesting to note that three of these performers have yet to play a game for their newest teams. Atop the list is a seven-year signal-caller who has now joined his fifth franchise since 2018.
“The Seattle Seahawks made perhaps the biggest splash of any team in free agency when they signed Sam Darnold to a three-year deal worth just north of $100 million,” stated Kay. “Despite this hefty commitment to the journeyman-turned-star quarterback, his tenure in the Pacific Northwest could be a brief one.
“While Darnold had a largely fantastic one-year run with the Minnesota Vikings—he threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns while taking the team to the playoffs on the back of 14 wins—he didn’t play anywhere near that level with the New York Jets or Carolina Panthers. His time in the Twin Cities ended poorly as well.
“The USC product’s two worst performances of the 2024 campaign came at the most inopportune times,” added Kay. “These included a Week 18 stinker versus the rival Detroit Lions that cost the Vikings a chance to earn a first-round bye, and a subsequent no-show in a 27-9 blowout Wild Card Round defeat to the Los Angeles Rams.”
How bad was Darnold’s performance in those losses? He completed on just 43 of his 81 pass attempts for 411 yards and one touchdown toss. He was sacked twice in the loss at Detroit, and nine times in the playoff loss to the Rams. The latter setback saw Darnold serve up one interception, while he also had a fumble returned for a touchdown.
“It doesn’t help that Darnold has some viable competition for his starting job in Seattle,” theorized Kay. “If he doesn’t quickly pick up his fourth system in as many years and struggles to gel with his new teammates, it won’t be long before the clamoring for Jalen Milroe begins. The No. 92 overall pick was the fourth QB off the board during the 2025 NFL draft and is one of the more uniquely talented prospects to enter the league in years…”
It would likely take a major falloff for a benching to transpire. Still, Darnold’s failure to avoid the pass rush this past season (sacked 57 times in 18 games, including playoffs) is somewhat concerning considering he’s playing behind a Seattle line that had its own issues in 2024. Nevertheless, Milroe is not really in the team’s plans in terms of a starting role during his rookie season. Also keep in mind that Drew Lock is actually Mike Macdonald’s backup quarterback. Let the intrigue begin.
