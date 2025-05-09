All Seahawks

ESPN names Grey Zabel-Seahawks among top NFL draft landing spots

The Seattle Seahawks are getting a strong player in offensive lineman Grey Zabel.

Jeremy Brener

North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks are excited to have offensive lineman Grey Zabel in the building to help revamp the trenches.

It remains to be seen where Zabel will fit on the offensive line exactly, but his versatility allows the Seahawks to be flexible.

ESPN analyst Matt Bowen named Zabel to the Seahawks as one of the best rookie and team pairings of the NFL Draft.

North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium
North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Zabel upgrades a Seahawks front that was talent-deficient at the guard position last season. The 6-foot-6, 312-pound North Dakota State standout can generate movement off the ball as a run blocker. More specifically, he has the mobility to combo block and climb in the outside zone game under new Seahawks coordinator Klint Kubiak," Bowen wrote.

"Zabel was the best player I watched practice at the Senior Bowl. He can mirror interior rushers and drop anchor to handle power. I see a tone-setter, a player who can help reset the identity of the Seahawks' offensive line. And the overall scheme fit is perfect."

If Zabel can be the anchor of the offensive line that Bowen projects him to be, it can do wonders for the new-look Seahawks offense that Kubiak is in charge of and Sam Darnold is the signal caller for.

Zabel could be the key that the Seahawks have been looking for along the offensive line for years, fixing arguably the biggest hole on the roster.

Zabel is participating in the team's rookie minicamp this weekend, where he will get his first chance to prove himself to the Seahawks on a practice field.

North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium
North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Rival GM shares hilarious story about Seahawks’ hotel situation

Former Seahawks quarterback named ‘the next Sam Darnold’

Seattle Seahawks waive a pair of UDFAs, including a fan favorite

Where does the Seahawks defense rank after the 2025 NFL draft?

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Seahawks News