ESPN names Grey Zabel-Seahawks among top NFL draft landing spots
The Seattle Seahawks are excited to have offensive lineman Grey Zabel in the building to help revamp the trenches.
It remains to be seen where Zabel will fit on the offensive line exactly, but his versatility allows the Seahawks to be flexible.
ESPN analyst Matt Bowen named Zabel to the Seahawks as one of the best rookie and team pairings of the NFL Draft.
"Zabel upgrades a Seahawks front that was talent-deficient at the guard position last season. The 6-foot-6, 312-pound North Dakota State standout can generate movement off the ball as a run blocker. More specifically, he has the mobility to combo block and climb in the outside zone game under new Seahawks coordinator Klint Kubiak," Bowen wrote.
"Zabel was the best player I watched practice at the Senior Bowl. He can mirror interior rushers and drop anchor to handle power. I see a tone-setter, a player who can help reset the identity of the Seahawks' offensive line. And the overall scheme fit is perfect."
If Zabel can be the anchor of the offensive line that Bowen projects him to be, it can do wonders for the new-look Seahawks offense that Kubiak is in charge of and Sam Darnold is the signal caller for.
Zabel could be the key that the Seahawks have been looking for along the offensive line for years, fixing arguably the biggest hole on the roster.
Zabel is participating in the team's rookie minicamp this weekend, where he will get his first chance to prove himself to the Seahawks on a practice field.
