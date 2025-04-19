ESPN names 2 very different OL prospects for Seahawks as biggest need, best value
The 2025 NFL Draft is now less than a week away, and in all likelihood, that means offensive line help is finally on the way for the Seattle Seahawks.
Seattle's needs up front are incredibly obvious to anyone who's been paying attention. Charles Cross is a very solid left tackle, but the other four positions look dire to say the least.
So, many draft analysts have projected the Seahawks to select an offensive lineman at No. 18 overall on Thursday night, but so many prospects could fit the bill.
ESPN's Matt Miller and Jordan Reid put together an interesting piece, with the former naming a prospect to address a team's biggest need and the latter naming a prospect who could provide the best value. For the Seahawks, these two prospects ended up being quite different.
First, Miller named Alabama guard Tyler Booker as the prospect who would fill the biggest need for Seattle, that of course being guard.
"The Seahawks must give new quarterback Sam Darnold inside protection and a clean pocket," Miller wrote. "Booker is a mauler at guard with the power to dominate in the run game and pass protection."
At 6-5 and 321 pounds, Booker certainly has the size of an NFL guard. He's an especially strong run blocker, which is great news for the Seahawks and their 28th-ranked rushing attack. While Booker might be a bit of a reach at No. 18, but if he fills the need well, then it might be worth it.
That's where Reid comes in, though, as he suggested Texas lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. as the prospect who provides the best value for the Seahawks.
"Ohio State's Josh Simmons is higher in my tackle rankings, but I think Banks has the best physical traits of the 2025 tackles and has more versatility," Reid wrote. "He would likely play right tackle but could also play guard if Seattle doesn't want to move Abraham Lucas inside."
Banks is a three-year starter with a very impressive resume, winning the Lombardi Award (best offensive lineman) last season. Though a natural tackle, he can play inside as well, which would make him a good fit for Seattle. That is, if he's there, as he's widely projected to go before they pick at No. 18.
