ESPN ranks only one NFL team's free agent class lower than the Seattle Seahawks'
The Seattle Seahawks were destroyed for their offseason moves in a recent ESPN ranking of NFL free agency. Ben Solak went from top to bottom to look at the most improved rosters in the league and Seattle came in at No. 31 out of 32 teams. Only the Atlanta Falcons came in worse.
Solak said the Seahawks downgraded the quarterback position, as they went from Geno Smith to Sam Darnold. He's not alone in this assessment, with others feeling the same way about their move. The one factor they seem to overlook is that Smith is the one who initiated the exit, so Seattle actually did well considering the hand they were dealt.
MORE: Seahawks pass rusher could see replacement chosen in NFL Draft
Other than that move, it's hard to argue against anything Solak says. His main contention is the age of their free agency additions, saying he loves this class — if it was 2020.
"I loved: This class ... if we had a time machine and it was 2020. Kupp is a dominant WR1, Lawrence still has legs as a pass rusher, Reed has just emerged as a solid starting defensive tackle, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling is still a dangerous field stretcher." — Solak, ESPN
Seattle paid a lot of money for Cooper Kupp, who will turn 32 in June, and DeMarcus Lawrence, who will turn 33 in April. What's worse is both were given three-year deals, so if father time has indeed caught up to them, the Seahawks will be on the hook until 2027.
They can still round out their roster in the upcoming NFL Draft but the concern surrounding their free agency moves is justified.
