ex-Cowboys star named PFF's favorite free agent move by Seahawks
To say there's little consensus about the Seattle Seahawks' early moves in the 2025 offseason would be an understatement. Most don't like the Geno Smith-Sam Darnold swap, but there are a few exceptions - us included. Meanwhile, some analysts love the Cooper Kupp signing, while others hate it.
Perhaps the most-maligned move by Seattle thus far has been signing former Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence to a hearty three-year, $32.5 million deal - apparently not the original $42 million that was initially reported. Nevertheless, it's not a popular move, earning a D+ from us and near-universal derision from the media.
Even here there are notable exceptions, though. According to Pro Football Focus, signing Lawrence is actually their favorite move by the Seahawks this year.
PFF on Seahawks - DeMarcus Lawrence deal
"Lawrence's 2024 was cut short in Week 4 due to a foot injury, but he is still an impact player on the edge. He was a dynamic pass-rusher for the Cowboys in 2023, totaling 57 pressures with a 16.4% pass-rush win rate. However, he shined brightest against the run, where he boasted a 92.4 PFF run-defense grade."
There are definitely reasons to like the Lawrence signing, especially in light of nearly $10 million being chopped off the max value number.
For most of his pro career Lawrence has been an elite edge rusher, totaling 61.5 career sacks to go with 126 quarterback hits. While his best days are clearly behind him, there's no doubt that Lawrence could still make an impact in the right situation - and Seattle's already-loaded defensive line qualifies. With opponents forced to reckon with Leonard Williams and several other plus pass rushers, Lawrence should have plenty of opportunities to get to the quarterback.
It's a lot of money to pay somebody just to set the edge, but Lawrence's historic success against the run is also a major factor. He's totaled 97 career tackles for a loss and has posted run-defense grade of 80.0 or better six different times. Especially if Uchenna Nwosu winds up missing more time due to injuries the Seahawks will need Lawrence in this department.
If Lawrence can rebound from his foot injury and return to the level he was playing in 2023 (when he made his fourth career Pro Bowl) nobody will be in a position to complain about this contract. However, that's a big if, especially at Lawrence's age.
