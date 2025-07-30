ESPN: Just one Seahawks player would fetch multiple first-round picks
If the Seattle Seahawks were to start over and totally rebuild (beyond the mini-rebuild they underwent this offseason on offense), they have plenty of players that other teams would want to take and would be happy to send assets over. Who would bring back the most?
According to ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell, there's only one player on the roster who'd even net multiple first-round picks. Everyone else would maybe get one, but even some stars on the team wouldn't bring back a massive haul. The only one who would is cornerback Devon Witherspoon.
Devon Witherspoon is only Seahawks player worth a haul
Devon Witherspoon may or may not be the Seattle Seahawks best player. He is, however, in all likelihood their most valuable player, at least in terms of a theoretical trade option. That's what ESPN's Bill Barnwell thinks, anyway.
"He might not have been quite as spectacular last season as he was as a rookie, but there's still a ton to like here. He can play both outside in the slot at a high level, has great instincts, makes an impact as a tackler and in the run game, and has the ability to take a stray pass or a loose ball to the house from anywhere on the field," Barnwell said.
Plus, the corner also has two years left on his rookie deal with a fifth-year option that would make it three. He has a ton of team control. "He's not quite on the level Jalen Ramsey was when the Rams traded two first-round picks to acquire him from the Jaguars in 2019, but I have a sneaking suspicion Witherspoon is about to have an All-Pro season," Barnwell concluded.
That makes him the only player on the roster that the Seahawks could part with for a substantial haul. That also makes him the most important piece of the puzzle right now, so it's hard to see a future, even one where a rebuild is necessary, where Witherspoon isn't locked down as a franchise cornerstone eventually.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks playmaker among NFL rookies who’ll make biggest impact
Jarran Reed’s colorful take on Byron Murphy was worth repeating 3 times
Mike Macdonald doesn’t want to rush settling on starting offensive line
Seahawks share look at rookie QB Jalen Milroe’s awesome arm power