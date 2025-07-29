Analyst says Seattle Seahawks' offensive line key to making postseason
Despite winning 10 games and narrowly missing the postseason in 2024, the Seattle Seahawks are in the midst of some big changes this offseason. They brought in Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator, and he will be leaning on new quarterback Sam Darnold. The two worked together in San Francisco, so hopefully, that will be a smooth transition.
Seattle saw massive improvements on defense in 2024, which was their first season under head coach Mike Macdonald. His background as a defensive coach leads to a belief that side of the ball will continue to improve, putting the pressure on Darnold and the offense.
Darnold proved he can get the job done in Minnesota last year, and he has help with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, and Elijah Arroyo. What he doesn’t have is a proven offensive line, which could determine their playoff fate says Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay.
”Sam Darnold, fresh off a resurgent campaign with the Vikings, was the team's prized addition in free agency and could lead this organization into a fruitful new era,” Kay wrote.
“He's surrounded by strong pass-catchers such as Jaxon Smith-Njigba and fellow free-agent pickup Cooper Kupp while being supported by a plucky defense, but the offensive line will likely determine whether this squad can truly contend.”
Seattle used their first pick in the 2025 NFL draft on Grey Zabel out of North Dakota State. He should address a concern at guard, but there are still questions all around them. The other two interior spots don’t offer much confidence and Abe Lucas has struggled to stay healthy at right tackle.
If everyone plays to their potential and stays healthy, Seattle will be in the mix for a postseason berth. That’s a big “if,” however.
