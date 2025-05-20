ESPN predicts Seahawks' JSN, Cooper Kupp combine for 1,800+ yards, but only 11 TDs
There's still a few more months until Seattle Seahawks fans get to see their new wide receiver duo in action, but it's not too early to make predictions.
Following the departure of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who had a breakout season in 2024 with 100 receptions for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns, takes over as the Seahawks' undisputed top wideout. He's not alone, though, as Cooper Kupp, who won Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP in 2021 with the rival Los Angeles Rams, will now be the No. 2 option. Though he's not quite the same player he once was, Kupp should be a solid fit with his hometown team.
How will they perform alongside together, though? ESPN's Mike Clay's projections may provide some insight.
In said projections, Clay has Smith-Njigba catching 82 passes for 986 yards and six touchdowns. After such a strong second season in 2024, it would be disappointing to see him take a step back in 2025, even if those are still solid stats.
On the other hand, Clay has Kupp catching 73 passes for 863 yards and five touchdowns. That would be about on par with his last three seasons with the Rams, though the 863 yards would be his most since 2021.
One might notice, however, that the two star wideouts combine for only 11 touchdowns in these projections. That's not too unusual considering that Smith-Njigba and Metcalf combined for 11 touchdowns last season, but again, one would hope they take a step forward rather than remaining stagnant.
Maybe that has to do with Smith-Njigba and Kupp sharing similar play styles as slot specialists. Maybe it has to do with the underwhelming projections for new quarterback Sam Darnold (65 percent completion, 3,582 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions). Either way, they're projections that the Seahawks want to surpass once the season actually rolls around.
