Kenneth Walker, Zach Charbonnet ESPN projections point to improved Seahawks run game
If there's one thing that the Seattle Seahawks want to change on offense, it's their offensive line. If there's a second thing they want to change, it's their ground game.
The Seahawks' ground game wasn't good last season, but the real problem is that they simply didn't use it much. Seattle ranked 29th in rushing attempts, but a more respectable 17th in yards per attempt. However, the team still ranked 28th in rushing yards, which simply isn't good enough for a team that wants to run a balanced offense.
Ryan Grubb's pass-happy system that worked so well for him at the collegiate level clearly didn't translate to the NFL, and the hope is that Klint Kubiak can provide a breath of fresh air. That said, Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet and co. still need to do their part.
If recent projections by ESPN's Mike Clay are anything to go by, then both running backs could be in for big seasons.
Clay has Walker taking a significant step forward in 2025, projecting him to rush for 974 yards and eight touchdowns on 233 carries (4.2 yards per attempt). That's closer to where he was during his outstanding rookie season, which would be a huge boost to the offense as a whole.
On the other hand, Charbonnet takes a slight step back from last year in these projections, rushing for 523 yards and four touchdowns on 120 carries (4.4 yards per attempt). The former second-round pick rushed for 573 yards and seven touchdowns last season, but that was with Walker missing significant time due to injury. If both players remain healthy, then these projections seem fairly accurate.
In total, Clay has the Seahawks rushing for 1,883 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season. Last year, they rushed for 1,627 yards and 17 touchdowns, so this seems like a fair trade-off.
