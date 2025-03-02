ESPN predicts Seahawks' starting quarterback for 2025 NFL season
Despite the Seattle Seahawks publicly backing Geno Smith at virtually every opportunity, many still seem to believe that he won't be the team's starter in 2025.
Whether they actually believe it or simply want a different quarterback under center is anyone's guess, but regardless, it doesn't seem like a very likely scenario.
ESPN's Seth Walder clearly agrees, as he projected Smith to be the team's starting quarterback this fall and placed him into the "decent bet" tier. However, there is a slight caveat with that projection.
"Smith is close to locked in, but I expect the Seahawks to select a quarterback in this year's draft and you never know how things will shake out if that occurs. Still, Smith has been a solid steward of this offense despite a shaky offensive line and struggling run game. His contract is a bargain in 2025, but he turns 35 in October, so it makes sense for the Seahawks to look for a future quarterback."
The idea of Seattle drafting a quarterback this year seems to a pretty popular one. It seems unlikely the Seahawks would draft one in the first round, but taking one in the later rounds seems more than plausible. If that's the case, though, that quarterback likely wouldn't be in contention for the starting job right away.
Smith, 34, had a bit of a "down" year in 2024, completing 70.4 percent of his passes for 4,320 yards, 21 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. While that touchdown-interception isn't great, it's important to remember just how bad the Seahawks' offensive line and run game were this season.
Whether Smith sticks around beyond next season remains uncertain, but he's done enough to earn himself another chance this fall.
