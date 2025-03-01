Seahawks GM John Schneider gives unequivocal answer on Geno Smith's future
Most of the offseason chatter around the Seattle Seahawks has come in the form of trade speculation on DK Metcalf and Geno Smith. It seems most of that talk has been a content-driven phenomenon rather than something based on real reporting, though. For a moment yesterday it sounded like all the Metcalf buzz might be a real thing, but it didn't take long for a reported discussion between the Seahawks and the Packers on Metcalf to be denied as only a rumor.
As for Geno Smith, everything the team has said publicly this offseason gives the impression that they want him back. For his part, head coach Mike Macdonald has openly said he'd prefer the Geno questions to stop and wishes he could just announce a deal.
Meanwhile, general manager John Schneider gave a flat and unequivocal answer earlier this week on Pro Football Talk when asked if there's any doubt if Smith is the guy for 2025. Watch.
This is of course only referring to the 2025 season, which currently has Geno playing out the final year of his contract at a cap hit of about $44.5 million.
Obviously, the Seahawks would like to reduce that number. They could save $31 million by cutting or trading Geno, but that's not happening. A contract extension would free up a little under $24 million and keep Smith in the fold for at least a couple more years, also buying the Seahawks more time to find a potential long-term successor at QB.
