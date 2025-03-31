ESPN scenario has Seahawks trading for Browns OL who injured Uchenna Nwosu
The Seattle Seahawks could use some offensive line help, even if it comes in the form of a player who was once on the bad list for the team.
ESPN insider Bill Barnwell suggests a trade between the Seahawks and Cleveland Browns that would nab Seattle a second-round pick, a third-round pick and veteran offensive lineman Wyatt Teller for the No. 18 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"If the Seahawks want to land multiple starting offensive linemen in this draft, one way to get there is to trade for a veteran. Teller is a bruising guard who was on a run of three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances before missing out in 2024. The 30-year-old is due $14.5 million in the final year of his deal. He would step straight in at right guard for Seattle," Barnwell writes.
"This deal would value Teller as the No. 114 pick in a typical draft, right around the middle of the fourth round. The Chiefs just got a similar return for Joe Thuney, a better (but older) player in the final year of his deal. Once upon a time, the Browns drafted a cornerstone (Joe Thomas) at No. 3 and then moved up into the first round when a quarterback they liked (Brady Quinn) fell further than expected. Could this be how they get ahead of the Steelers and Rams for a signal-caller?"
Teller made a cut block during the preseason back in August against the Seahawks that injured defensive lineman Uchenna Nwosu, placing him on injured reserve before the season began.
Nwosu recently had surgery for that injury in hopes of healing in time for training camp and the regular season in the fall.
The trade would likely extinguish any bad blood between the two sides (if there is any to begin with), but the main prerogative of the deal would be to get Seattle some offensive line help, and that's what happens here.
