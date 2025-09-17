Deep-dive data says Seahawks' Sam Darnold is 6th-best QB in NFL
Forget the departure of DK Metcalf and the arrival of Cooper Kupp, by far the biggest question surrounding the Seattle Seahawks this season pertained to Sam Darnold.
As in, will the Seahawks get the Darnold of 2024 that threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns on his way to the Pro Bowl? Or would they be saddled with the Darnold of 2018-23 that bounced around three teams and went only 21-35 as a starter?
MORE: Despite win, Sam Darnold has to take better care of the football
Through two games, there have admittedly been moments of doubt. The careless fumble inside the San Francisco 49ers' 10-yard line in the season-opening loss was alarming. And he threw two interceptions last week in Pittsburgh. But for the most part, Darnold thankfully has been more 2024 than 2020.
He also threw touchdowns to help the Seahawks beat the Steelers on the road last week and is expected to lead them to another victory Sunday at Lumen Field over the 0-2 New Orleans Saints.
In a deeper dive of Darnold's statistics through two weeks, he looks even more effective.
When considering EPA (Expected Points Added) and grading from Pro Football Focus, only five quarterbacks grade higher than Darnold. He's behind Dak Prescott (Cowboys), Josh Allen (Bills), Lamaar Jackson (Ravens), Jordan Love (Packers) and Matthew Stafford (Rams).
MORE: Seahawks move up in latest power rankings despite playing in NFL's toughest division
His EPA per play is 63, while his PFF grade is 91 for an average of 77. Only Stafford (100) and Prescott (97) have received a higher grade from PFF. Lean on this data lightly, however, as Darnold's average grade is higher than the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert, who has thrown five touchdowns without an interception in leading his team to 2-0.
If the Seahawks gave a three-year, $100 million contract in return for the NFL's sixth-best quarterback they'd likely consider it a bargain.
