What Mike Macdonald said about Seattle Seahawks' surprise breakout DB

Josh Jobe is having a brilliant season.

Zach Roberts

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) in pass coverage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks have a genuine lockdown cornerback on the roster, and somehow, it's not Devon Witherspoon. For all the talk about his potential and the chances that he might enjoy an All-Pro season, he's been outplayed so far by Josh Jobe, who came in with very little fanfare.

But Jobe has forced everyone to take notice of him, including head coach Mike Macdonald, who now rarely misses a chance to talk about how good the player has become. This week, the head coach took the chance to really hype up his breakout season.

Mike Macdonald loves what Josh Jobe has been doing

Josh Jobe had a really good day covering the Pittsburgh Steelers' pass-catchers on Sunday. In Week 1, the Seahawks faced a depleted San Francisco 49ers WR corps, but on Sunday, DK Metcalf, Jonnu Smith, and Pat Freiermuth presented a different challenge. Jobe was up to it.

“He had a tremendous game,” Macdonald said via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “He’s tough, physical. He’s played the ball well late in the down. Played a tremendous game, he really did. Deserves a lot of credit. I’m happy for him. All this guy does is work and try to pay attention to detail and prepare. Doesn’t have a lot to say for it, which is cool; that’s his personality. He’s playing really good football right now.”

Macdonald isn't the only one thoroughly impressed. DB coach Karl Scott said, “There’s nobody that cares more about the output of what he puts on the field than him. You can tell that in his preparation, how he goes about things. He cares about it; he’s a smart guy. The questions he asks, he’s ahead of stuff a lot of times."

Even safety Julian Love, who gets to see what Jobe is doing up close, added that he's impressed by how hard Jobe works in film study and practice. Based on the above chart, it's working, as really only Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn is off to a better start in 2025. Jobe and Horn are in a class of their own, which is perhaps a bit of a surprise.

Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI

