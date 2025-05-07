Fan-favorite former Seahawks UDFA being tested at new position
Last season, former South Alabama pass rusher Jamie Sheriff won over fans with an electric trio of preseason performances. Sheriff had three sacks, 12 pressures and seven hurries in three appearances, but ultimately was left off the 53-man roster. Following a brief stint with the Carolina Panthers, Sheriff returned to the Seahawks in early September.
Sheriff signed a reserve/future contract with the Seahawks in January. He was one of two players (wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee) with more than one season of NFL experience to participate in Seattle's rookie minicamp May 2-3, and was tested at a new position, according to The Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta.
"Jamie, we’re looking at moving his position to off the ball ‘backer and SAM (strongside) for some more position flexibility, something he hasn’t really had a lot of reps doing," Macdonald said, per Condotta. “Felt like it was a great opportunity for him to see those more live and in color before we got to OTAs [Organized Team Activities, which begin May 27]."
Sheriff taking snaps at inside linebacker instead of outside linebacker makes sense. Seattle has far less depth at the ILB positions than at edge rusher, and Sheriff (6-foot-1), 254 pounds, has a build that, in theory, could work in the middle of the defense. He certainly has the athleticism, as he displayed last season.
If he remained at edge rusher, he must try to crack a rotation that includes DeMarcus Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu, Derick Hall and Boye Mafe. In total, Seattle has nine edge rushers on its 90-man roster, not including Sheriff. It has just five inside linebackers currently.
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said it may not be a permanent change, but it is currently just a trial so they can evaluate him, per Condotta. A position change would give Sheriff a better chance to make the roster and earn playing time on either special teams or defense.
